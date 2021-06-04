15-year-old girl reported missing near the downtown Fort Worth area, police say

Police asked for help Friday in finding a 15-year-old Fort Worth girl who was last seen Tuesday night.

Nevaeh Ingle was observed about 10:55 p.m. on Tuesday in the 2300 block of Poplar Street.

She may be wearing jeans or pajamas with black and white Jordans or Vans shoes.

Nevaeh is about 5-foot-2, weighs about 150 pounds with long straight black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.