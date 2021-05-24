Missing 3-year-old boy and his 21-year-old mother found safe, Amarillo police say

A missing 3-year-old Amarillo, Texas boy and his mother have been found safe, Amarillo police said Monday.

Authorities did not provide any other details.

An Amber Alert had been issued for the child, and Amarillo police said the child’s mother was missing early Monday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued the Amber Alert early Monday for Alejandro Alvarado Jr. who was last seen Sunday night in the 100 block of N. Washington St. in Amarillo.

A Clear Alert was issued for his mother, 21-year-old Lorena Reyes, who was last seen Saturday night in Amarillo, according to the alert. The alert listed her as an “individual in imminent danger.”

Authorities had identified a suspect as Alejandro Alvarado Sr., 24., and they believe the three could be in a 2014 gray Ford Fusion with Texas license plate NGM-3002. Amarillo police have not commented about the suspect.

Family members told Amarillo police that they have been trying to reach Reyes, but her phone has been turned off for several hours, and that is not normal.

Anyone with information should call 911 or Amarillo police at 806-378-3038.