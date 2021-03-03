Amber Alert issued for Itasca teen who went missing with her 18-year-old girlfriend

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Itasca girl who was in the company of her girlfriend, police said.

The teen’s girlfriend, Joanna Barrientos, 18, has warrants for robbery and other charges pending, according to Itasca police.

The 15-year-old, Lori Johnson, was last seen about 11 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Beard Street in Itasca. The town is about 45 miles south of Fort Worth.

Johnson has brown eyes and hair, weighs about 120 pounds and is about 5 feet 3 inches tall. She was wearing an over-sized hooded jacket or T-shirt and torn/ripped jeans. She has two lines cut in her left eyebrow.

The alert describes Johnson as an abducted child and the suspect is her girlfriend, Barrientos.

Barrientos has brown eyes and hair, weighs about 150 pounds and is about 5 feet4 inches tall. Authorities said her front, sides and back hairline are shaved and she has two lines cut in her left eyebrow.

Itasca police said Johnson was in danger because Barrientos has a propensity for violence, a history of running from police and active felony warrants.

Anyone with information should call Itasca police at 254-687-2020.