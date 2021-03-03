Police searching for 10-year-old girl after mother found murdered in Carrollton

An extensive search was on for a 10-year-old Carrollton girl who went missing after her mother was found dead early Wednesday, Carrollton police said.

The child may be with her father, Ronald Lee Singer, who was the victim’s ex-husband.

Ronald Singer has ties to Hillsboro, but Carrollton police had no information on where he might be.

The search began after Maria Romero Ramos, 45, was found murdered about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of E. Hebron Parkway in Carrollton. Her roommate discovered the body, police said.

Authorities believe Ronald Singer is driving his ex-wife’s car, a 2020 black Mitsubishi Outlander with Texas license plate NLZ-4205.

If anyone has information on the case, call 911 or 972-466-3333.