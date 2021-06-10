Weeks of rain come to an end as Texas sunshine, summer heat return to Fort Worth area

Rain and unusually cool weather is coming to an end in North Texas as that familiar summer heat finds its way to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

North Texans can expect temperatures in the 90s and a max heat index of up to 105 degrees heading into the weekend, with only slim chances of rain at the start of next week, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth should expect to see temps up to 93 Thursday, with chances of those numbers rising as the week ends.

Stephens and Young counties, which are under a heat advisory, are the only ones expected to see the heat index up to 105 this weekend, according to the National Weather Service, but as summer comes into full swing that will change.

Humidity, especially west of the DFW Metroplex, could create dangerous conditions, the weather service said. Everyone should take precautions to limit exposure to heat and make sure to stay hydrated to reduce the risk of heat exhaustion.

South winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour and occasional gusty winds will provide little relief over the weekend, the weather service said. Those wind speeds are expected to shift to east winds and drop to 5 to 10 miles per hour Sunday and into Monday.

