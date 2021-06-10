Did a Fort Worth swimming pool you go to have health violations? Find out here

As summer approaches, Fort Worth health inspectors closed swimming pools and spas at 42 of the 89 locations inspected between June 1 and June 8, requiring them to remedy problems before reopening.

Having rain water or algae growth in pools, which is common after heavy rain as the North Texas region has had in recent weeks, can result in the need to close for corrections.

Some pools and spas didn’t have any violations.

Spas at Cobblestone Manor Apartments and Green Oak Physical Therapy had no violations, as did pools at Cooblestone Manor Apartments, Skyview West Apartments, The Phoenix Apartments, Courtyard Fort Worth and Southwest Orthopedic Associates.

Did your favorite local pool or spa receive any violations? You can find out here:

Here are the inspection observations for public pools and spas within the city limits of Fort Worth for June 1st - 8th, 2021. Pools and spas must meet local and state minimum health requirements such as the proper maintenance of water disinfection, filtration/circulation systems, safety features, signage, etc. The health inspections are not graded, but if violations or deficiencies are present, the facility owner/operator is required to remedy the conditions of deficiency immediately or within a reasonable period of time. To search the inspections, type in a keyword or pool/spa name.