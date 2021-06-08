H-E-B’s next move in Dallas-Fort Worth area will be in McKinney. Here’s what we know

H-E-B is continuing its push into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex market with a store in McKinney, according to a news release from the company.

The announcement of plans to build a store in McKinney comes less than a week after the Texas grocery chain broke ground for two stores north of Dallas.

The company has been buying up land across North Texas for a while now. It owns several plots of land in Tarrant County, including in Fort Worth and Mansfield.

H-E-B executives have said (in a way that avoids any commitment to a time table or specific details) that they have plans in Tarrant County.

Juan-Carlos Ruck, vice president of food and drugs for the northwest division of the company, told the Star-Telegram at the Plano groundbreaking the company doesn’t rush into decisions on expansion.

“We’re starting here [in Plano and Frisco], but obviously we’re committed to the Metroplex,” Ruck said. “Our interest is to serve all of the Metroplex over time with all of our formats.”

The most notable of their formats already in Tarrant County is Central Market, a Whole Foods sort of brand that carries some H-E-B branded products. But, as many H-E-B devotees will point out, it’s not the same thing.

This new location in McKinney, which will still make stores in Burleson or Hudson Oaks a more convenient option for many H-E-B diehards in Fort Worth, is expected to open in spring 2023. The groundbreaking will be later this year, according to the release.

The McKinney store will be located on the northeast corner of Custer Road and Eldorado Parkway. Details on the store, such as its design and how it might differ from other locations, won’t be released until the groundbreaking.

H-E-B likes to keep their plans to themselves for the most part. They’re careful about expansion, especially in a market with as much saturation as the metroplex.

The decision to build locations in Frisco and Plano came after years of “studying this market,” Ruck said at the groundbreaking for the Plano location.