H-E-B is expanding in Dallas-Fort Worth, but Tarrant County will still be waiting

After their second DFW groundbreaking in as many days, H-E-B officials remained coy about when Tarrant County residents might see the Texas-based grocery chain move in their communities.

H-E-B executives Friday morning shoveled some ceremonial dirt to signify the start of construction in Plano, having already broken ground in Frisco the day before.

The grocery store, which has a cult following similar to other Texas staples like Whataburger and Buc-ees, is usually tight-lipped about their expansion plans.

Juan-Carlos Ruck, vice president of food and drugs for the northwest division of the company, told the Star-Telegram at the Plano groundbreaking the company doesn’t rush into decisions on expansion.

“We’re starting here [in Plano and Frisco], but obviously we’re committed to the Metroplex,” Ruck said. “Our interest is to serve all of the Metroplex over time with all of our formats.”

Ruck said the company still has interest in developing land it owns in Fort Worth and Mansfield but wouldn’t disclose plans the company has at this time.

H-E-B bought land in Mansfield in 2016, and in 2017 the city announced on its Facebook page the company was proceeding with plans to begin construction.

“Don’t panic. H-E-B still loves Mansfield,” the post, updated September of 2017, said. “Contrary to rumors that were circulating recently, the San Antonio-based grocer, loved by many, is still moving forward with a new store in Mansfield at the southeast corner of East Broad and U.S. 287.”

Comments under the post as recent as nine weeks ago kept H-E-B fans in the area updated. The latest update, made in a comment under the post nine weeks ago, said H-E-B had not communicated any further their plans in the city, but still owned the land and had the proper zoning.

H-E-B told the Star-Telegram in February 2019 it was still considering opening a location in Cowtown but wasn’t sure yet.

The expansion into Frisco and Plano came after years of “studying this market,” Ruck said.

In the meantime, Fort Worth does have a Central Market— the posh cousin brand owned by H-E-B—in the Chapel Hill Shopping Center, across the street from Arlington Heights High School, and Burleson and Hudson Oaks have H-E-B stores.