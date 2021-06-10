One dead, others in hospital after overnight four-vehicle crash in Fort Worth

One person is dead after a four-vehicle accident on I-35W southbound near Basswood Boulevard late Wednesday night, according to Fort Worth police.

The accident occurred when a car rear-ended an 18-wheeler trailer during a construction slowdown in traffic around 11:13 pm.. Wednesday. Police said the collision was followed up by another vehicle rear ending the first, then a third rear ending the second.

Police said the driver of the first vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and drivers and passengers of the two other cars were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The name of the driver killed has not yet been released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police are investigating the incident.