Local

No signs of foul play after man found dead in Grapevine Lake, police say

Investigators are looking into the death of a man found in the water at Grapevine Lake.

Police said there is no initial indication that Mark Burdette, 73, of Grapevine, who was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, was a victim of foul play or trauma, according to a news release.

He was found floating face-down in the water in a boat slip at Scott’s Landing Marina and pronounced dead. He was found by a witness, who called 911, around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of James Hartley
James Hartley
James Hartley is a breaking news reporter at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He is passionate about true stories, movies, baseball and good hot tea. You can connect with James on Twitter @ByJamesHartley or Instagram @JamesTakesPhotos. Want reporters like James to help you stay informed about your community? You can help the Star-Telegram continue to offer great local, business, political, sports and culture news by purchasing a digital or print subscription today.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service