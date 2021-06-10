Man shot Wednesday night in Fort Worth undergoing surgery, police say

One man was in surgery after being shot in the stomach Wednesday evening and another man is in custody under suspicion of being the shooter, Fort Worth police said Thursday morning.

Police said the man who was shot, who has not been identified, was in someone’s yard in the 1300 block of Sierra Blanca Drive, in south Fort Worth.

Police received the call that he’d been shot around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday. His current condition is unknown.

Police have not released the possible charges against the shooter, if any, as the investigation continues. Police have not released any names or details of what led up to the shooting.