Man, woman were arguing in Fort Worth freeway when car struck, killed her, police say

A man and a woman were arguing in the middle of a Fort Worth freeway early Thursday when a passing vehicle struck the woman, killing her, police said.

Her identity wasn’t immediately released.

The driver of the vehicle that hit her remained on scene, police said. The department didn’t announce any charges against this person.

Officers responded to the crash in the 2700 block of the West Freeway around 2:55 a.m., according to a police call log. The caller stated the victim was lying in the right lane.

The officers determined the couple had been in an argument inside of their car when the vehicle crashed, police said. They stepped out of the vehicle, police said, and continued their argument in the freeway.

That’s when the oncoming vehicle crashed into the woman.

She was pronounced dead, police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release her identity pending notification of next of kin.

Officer Tracy Carter, a police spokesman, couldn’t immediately say if the other driver will face charges.

“It’s early in the investigation,” Carter said in an email. “Detectives are still gathering information.”