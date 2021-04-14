Woman who police say was killed by suspect in Burleson officer shooting identified

A woman police say was shot and killed by one of the suspects in the shooting of a Burleson police officer was identified Wednesday in a news report.

Jerry Don Elders kidnapped a woman and stole her silver Toyota Tacoma after shooting a Burleson police officer multiple times Wednesday morning, according to the Burleson police chief. CBS 11 identified the woman as Robin Waddell.

Waddell was found outside the Joshua Police Department at about 8:45 a.m., more than four hours after the officer was wounded during a traffic stop, Burleson Police Chief Billy Cordell said. CBS 11 reported that Elders may have dumped her outside the police station after carjacking her. She was then taken to Texas Health Huguley Hospital in Fort Worth and died, police said.

The name of the woman has not been verified by authorities. Joshua police declined to comment when a reporter called the department.

There had been a massive search Wednesday for Elders and two other suspects — a man and a woman — who were with him when the officer was shot during a traffic stop at about 4:15 a.m. Police say Elders carjacked Waddell in the 8000 block of County Road 802 after his vehicle caught fire and he abandoned it nearby. It’s unclear if the other suspects, who have not been identified, were with him at that time.

Robin Waddell’s son Phillip Waddell told CBS 11 News that he chased off a wet, muddy woman he saw on his property Wednesday morning. He told the news station that he believes the suspects then went to his mother’s house next door, where they kidnapped her and stole her pickup truck. The family’s homes are just south of where the suspects abandoned their vehicle in the 700 block of John Jones Drive.

Elders, 39, was taken into police custody at about 2 p.m. He was apprehended in Gainesville, Texas.

Elders was wanted on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a police officer, a first-degree felony, and possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, which is also a felony offense.

The Burleson officer’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police said. He was recovering Wednesday at a Fort Worth hospital.