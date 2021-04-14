Burleson police officer shot multiple times during traffic stop in neighborhood

A Burleson police officer was shot multiple times Wednesday morning during a traffic stop, according to Burleson police.

The officer was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth and the officer’s condition was unavailable.

The shooting occurred about 4:15 a.m. in Burleson in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive in Burleson.

Burleson police have not released any other details.

We send our prayers and support to Burleson Police Department and the officer's family.



At 4:15 am Wednesday, April 14, a Burleson Police officer made a traffic stop and was shot multiple times. The officer was transported to JPS hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. — Flower Mound PD (@FlowerMoundPD) April 14, 2021

Officers from nearby cities including Fort Worth converged on the Burleson neighborhood as authorities searched for the suspects.

As of 6:45 a.m., Burleson police said suspects in the shooting have not been apprehended.

Anyone with information or see anything suspicious, Burleson police said to call 911.