Crime
Burleson police officer shot multiple times during traffic stop in neighborhood
A Burleson police officer was shot multiple times Wednesday morning during a traffic stop, according to Burleson police.
The officer was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth and the officer’s condition was unavailable.
The shooting occurred about 4:15 a.m. in Burleson in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive in Burleson.
Burleson police have not released any other details.
Officers from nearby cities including Fort Worth converged on the Burleson neighborhood as authorities searched for the suspects.
As of 6:45 a.m., Burleson police said suspects in the shooting have not been apprehended.
Anyone with information or see anything suspicious, Burleson police said to call 911.
Comments