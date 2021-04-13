Resident critically injured in east Fort Worth garage blaze; firefighter is also hurt

A resident of an east Fort Worth house was critically injured on Tuesday in a fire in a garage outside it, the city fire department said.

The female resident was in a detached garage where a small fire erupted about noon at a single family home in the 2600 block of Wilkinson Avenue, said Engineer Mike Drivdahl, a department spokesman, said. Firefighters quickly contained it.

During the rescue, a firefighter suffered injuries and continued to provide medical care to the resident, Drivdahl said.

The resident suffered burns and respiratory injuries and was taken in a helicopter to Parkland in Dallas. Drivdahl declined to say whether the person is an adult or juvenile.

The firefighter was taken in serious but stable condition to Parkland. Drivdahl declined to describe the nature of the injuries.

The department did not release the cause of the fire.