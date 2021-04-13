Woman stabs boyfriend in the neck during argument in south Fort Worth, police say

A woman and her boyfriend were involved an argument in south Fort Worth early Tuesday when she stabbed him in the neck with a knife, police said.

He was taken to a hospital with an injury that’s not believed to be life-threatening.

The woman was taken to jail, police said. The department didn’t immediately announce the charges she’s facing.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 3600 block of Oak Tree Circle around 3:05 a.m., according to a police call log. The caller stated the man was accidentally stabbed in the neck by his girlfriend, the call log shows, and no charges needed to be filed.

The officers determined the man and woman had gotten into an argument before the woman stabbed the man, police said.

A police spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a question about what charges the woman’s facing, who made the 911 call or if police have any reason to believe the stabbing was accidental.