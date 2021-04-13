J&J vaccines on hold at AT&T Stadium after FDA recommends pause over blood clot reports

Health officials will no longer be administering Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines at AT&T Stadium on Tuesday, following the most recent advice from the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control.

Those in need of second doses of the Pfizer vaccine can still get their shots at the event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Arlington Fire Department said on Twitter.

The FDA and CDC announced on Tuesday morning they were recommending a pause on the vaccine “out of an abundance of caution.” As of Tuesday, 6.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered across the U.S., and there were six reported cases of rare and severe blood clots after the shot, according to a statement from the agencies. All six cases were in women between the ages of 19 and 48, officials said, and the symptoms occurred six to 13 days after vaccination.

The CDC will review the cases on Wednesday and assess their potential significance, according to the statement. The FDA will review those findings as it carries out its own investigation.

Tuesday marks the third day of the community vaccination event at AT&T Stadium, or more specifically, the northwest corner of the stadium, at 900 W. Randol Mill Road. It runs seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those who want to participate must have appointments through Tarrant County Public Health.

People needing a second shot, however, can show up at any point between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. with their vaccination card, officials said.

The Arlington Fire Department also said on Monday it was administering Johnson & Johnson, before the advice from the FDA and CDC, shots for the first 1,000 people to show up between 3:30 and 5 p.m.