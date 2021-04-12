Coronavirus
Tarrant County reports single COVID death for second consecutive day, 194 new cases
Tarrant County reported 194 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Monday.
It’s the second consecutive day the county has reported one coronavirus death. It’s the lowest two-day death total since three combined deaths were reported on Dec. 5-6.
The latest pandemic-related death is a Forest Hill man older than 90. He had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has reported 253,211 COVID-19 cases, including 3,357 deaths and an estimated 245,646 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients increased by one to 153. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 4% from 3% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 5% of the 3,311 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalizations rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 3.38% from 3.51% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy decreased to 78% from 79% according to county data. Total hospital beds available decreased by 139 to 909. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy dropped to 84% from 89% as of Sunday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use decreased by two to 209. Patients are using 23% of the 894 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County increased to 7% as of Friday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate initially increased to 7% on Thursday after staying at 6% or lower since March 20. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Tarrant County COVID deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through April 12:
- Fort Worth, 1,369
- Arlington, 655
- Mansfield, 134
- North Richland Hills, 116
- Bedford, 102
Hurst, 87
White Settlement, 78
Euless, 69
Haltom City, 68
Grapevine, 67
Keller, 65
Rural Tarrant County, 65
Benbrook, 57
Watauga, 48
Azle, 47
Richland Hills, 35
Grand Prairie, 34
Saginaw, 33
Crowley, 32
Forest Hill, 29
Southlake, 29
Sansom Park, 28
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
Kennedale, 13
River Oaks, 13
Everman, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Unknown, 6
Edgecliff Village, 5
Pantego, 5
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
