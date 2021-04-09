Coronavirus
Tarrant County reports 11 COVID-19 deaths, 208 new cases on Friday
Tarrant County reported 11 COVID-19 deaths and 208 new cases on Friday.
The latest pandemic-related deaths include two Bedford men in their 50s, a Haltom City man in his 60s, two Fort Worth men in their 60s, a Colleyville man in his 70s, a Benbrook woman in her 80s, a Keller man in his 80s, two Fort Worth women in their 80s, and a Grapevine man older than 90. One of the 11 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has reported a total of 252,669 COVID-19 cases, including 3,351 deaths and an estimated 244,995 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients increased by 14 to 152. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 3% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 4% of the 3,929 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalizations rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 3.51% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy remained at 79% according to county data. Total hospital beds available increased by 18 to 1,048. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy remained at 89% as of Thursday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use decreased by one to 211. Patients are using 27% of the 770 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 6% as of Tuesday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate has been at 6% or lower since March 20. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Tarrant County COVID deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through April 9:
- Fort Worth, 1,366
- Arlington, 655
- Mansfield, 134
- North Richland Hills, 115
- Bedford, 102
Hurst, 87
White Settlement, 78
Euless, 69
Haltom City, 68
Grapevine, 67
Keller, 65
Rural Tarrant County, 65
Benbrook, 57
Watauga, 48
Azle, 47
Richland Hills, 35
Grand Prairie, 34
Saginaw, 33
Crowley, 32
Southlake, 29
Forest Hill, 28
Sansom Park, 28
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
Kennedale, 13
River Oaks, 13
Everman, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Unknown, 6
Edgecliff Village, 5
Pantego, 5
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 3
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
