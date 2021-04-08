Coronavirus
Tarrant County reports most new COVID-19 cases in three weeks, 7 more deaths
Tarrant County reported 323 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Thursday.
The 323 new cases are the most reported since March 17.
The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Grand Prairie man in his 40s, a Fort Worth man and woman in their 60s, a Mansfield man in his 70s, a Fort Worth man in his 70s, a Fort Worth woman in her 80s, and a Benbrook woman in her 80s.
All seven had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has confirmed 252,461 COVID-19 cases, including 3,340 deaths and an estimated 244,708 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 15 to 138. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 3% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 4% of the 3,822 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalizations rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 3.64% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy remained at 79% according to county data. Total hospital beds available increased by 74 to 1,030. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 89% from 86% as of Wednesday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use increased by 11 to 212. Patients are using 2%7 of the 797 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 6% as of Monday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate has been at 6% or lower since March 20. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Tarrant County COVID deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through April 8:
- Fort Worth, 1,362
- Arlington, 655
- Mansfield, 134
- North Richland Hills, 115
- Bedford, 100
Hurst, 87
White Settlement, 78
Euless, 69
Haltom City, 67
Grapevine, 66
Rural Tarrant County, 65
Keller, 64
Benbrook, 56
Watauga, 48
Azle, 47
Richland Hills, 35
Grand Prairie, 34
Saginaw, 33
Crowley, 32
Southlake, 29
Forest Hill, 28
Sansom Park, 28
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 14
Kennedale, 13
River Oaks, 13
Everman, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Unknown, 6
Edgecliff Village, 5
Pantego, 5
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 3
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
