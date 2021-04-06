Why Tarrant County reported its most new COVID-19 cases in more than a month

Tarrant County reported 10 COVID-19 deaths and 580 new cases on Tuesday. The new cases include unreported cases over the Easter holiday. Star-Telegram

Tarrant County reported 10 coronavirus deaths and 580 new cases on Tuesday.

The new cases include data from Friday through Monday when the county did not provide updates because of the Easter holiday.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 40s, two Fort Worth men in their 50s, a Hurst man in his 60s, an Arlington man in his 60s, a Euless man in his 70s, a Fort Worth man in his 70s, two Fort Worth men in their 80s, and an Azle woman in her 80s.

One of the 10 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has confirmed 251,896 COVID-19 cases, including 3,324 deaths and an estimated 244,159 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients increased by 10 to 159. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 3% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 5% of the 3,421 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalizations rate of total beds has been at 3% since March 31. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients increased slightly to 3.42% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 74% from 71% according to county data. Total hospital beds available decreased by 261 to 1,179. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 82% from 84% as of Monday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use increased by one to 194. Patients are using 24% of the 795 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County dropped to 6% from 7% as of Saturday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Tarrant County COVID deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through April 6:

Fort Worth, 1,352

Arlington, 653

Mansfield, 133

North Richland Hills, 115

Bedford, 100

Hurst, 87

White Settlement, 78

Euless, 69

Haltom City, 67

Grapevine, 66

Rural Tarrant County, 65

Keller, 64

Benbrook, 54

Watauga, 48

Azle, 47

Richland Hills, 35

Grand Prairie, 33

Saginaw, 33

Crowley, 32

Southlake, 29

Forest Hill, 28

Sansom Park, 28

Lake Worth, 19

Colleyville, 14

Kennedale, 13

River Oaks, 13

Everman, 7

Westworth Village, 7

Blue Mound, 6

Unknown, 6

Edgecliff Village, 5

Pantego, 5

Burleson, 4

Lakeside, 4

Pelican Bay, 3

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

