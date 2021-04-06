Coronavirus
Why Tarrant County reported its most new COVID-19 cases in more than a month
Tarrant County reported 10 coronavirus deaths and 580 new cases on Tuesday.
The new cases include data from Friday through Monday when the county did not provide updates because of the Easter holiday.
The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 40s, two Fort Worth men in their 50s, a Hurst man in his 60s, an Arlington man in his 60s, a Euless man in his 70s, a Fort Worth man in his 70s, two Fort Worth men in their 80s, and an Azle woman in her 80s.
One of the 10 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has confirmed 251,896 COVID-19 cases, including 3,324 deaths and an estimated 244,159 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients increased by 10 to 159. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 3% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 5% of the 3,421 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalizations rate of total beds has been at 3% since March 31. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients increased slightly to 3.42% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 74% from 71% according to county data. Total hospital beds available decreased by 261 to 1,179. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 82% from 84% as of Monday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use increased by one to 194. Patients are using 24% of the 795 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County dropped to 6% from 7% as of Saturday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Tarrant County COVID deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through April 6:
- Fort Worth, 1,352
- Arlington, 653
- Mansfield, 133
- North Richland Hills, 115
- Bedford, 100
Hurst, 87
White Settlement, 78
Euless, 69
Haltom City, 67
Grapevine, 66
Rural Tarrant County, 65
Keller, 64
Benbrook, 54
Watauga, 48
Azle, 47
Richland Hills, 35
Grand Prairie, 33
Saginaw, 33
Crowley, 32
Southlake, 29
Forest Hill, 28
Sansom Park, 28
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 14
Kennedale, 13
River Oaks, 13
Everman, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Unknown, 6
Edgecliff Village, 5
Pantego, 5
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 3
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
