Tarrant County reports most COVID-19 deaths in 10 days, most new cases in a week

Tarrant County reported 10 coronavirus deaths and 237 new cases on Thursday.

The 10 deaths are the most since 13 were reported on March 22 and the 237 new cases are the most since 261 were reported on March 24.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth woman in her 60s, a Forest Hill man in his 60s, a Mansfield man in his 60s, a Euless man in his 70s, a Richland Hills woman in her 70s, an Arlington man in his 80s, a Fort Worth woman in her 80s, a woman from rural Tarrant County in her 80s, a Hurst man in his 80s, and a Bedford man in his 80s.

All 10 had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has confirmed 251,106 COVID-19 cases, including 3,300 deaths and an estimated 242,965 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 10 to 158. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased to 3% from 4% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 4% of the 3,813 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 3.31% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. It’s the lowest since it was 3.14% on April 21.

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 80% from 77%, according to county data. Total hospital beds available decreased by 116 to 983. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 88% from 84% as of Wednesday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use decreased by 15 to 182. Patients are using 22% of the 816 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 6% as of Monday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate has remained at 6% since March 25. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Tarrant County COVID deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through April 1:

Fort Worth, 1,344

Arlington, 644

Mansfield, 133

North Richland Hills, 115

Bedford, 99

Hurst, 86

White Settlement, 78

Euless, 67

Haltom City, 67

Grapevine, 66

Keller, 64

Rural Tarrant County, 64

Benbrook, 54

Watauga, 48

Azle, 46

Richland Hills, 35

Grand Prairie, 33

Saginaw, 33

Crowley, 32

Southlake, 29

Forest Hill, 28

Sansom Park, 28

Lake Worth, 19

Colleyville, 14

Kennedale, 13

River Oaks, 12

Everman, 7

Westworth Village, 7

Blue Mound, 6

Unknown, 6

Edgecliff Village, 5

Pantego, 5

Burleson, 4

Lakeside, 4

Pelican Bay, 3

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

