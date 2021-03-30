Coronavirus
Tarrant hospitalizations lowest since October; COVID hospitalizations lowest since June
Tarrant County reported 153 new coronavirus cases and six deaths on Tuesday.
The latest pandemic-related deaths include an Arlington man in his 40s, a North Richland Hills man in his 50s, a Fort Worth man in his 60s, an Arlington man in his 60s, a Fort Worth woman in her 80s, and an Arlington woman in her 90s.
All six had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has reported a total of 250,646 COVID-19 cases, including 3,284 deaths and an estimated 242,147 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients increased by 10 to 169. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 3% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 5% of the 3,290 occupied beds. The 3% of total beds is the lowest rate since it was 3% on June 10. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients increased slightly to 3.63% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy is at 70%, according to county data. That’s the lowest occupancy rate since it was 70% on Oct. 26. Total hospital beds available increased by 274 to 1,437. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 82% from 84% as of Monday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use decreased by 38 to 190. Patients are using 24% of the 790 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 6% as of Saturday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Tarrant County COVID deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through March 30:
- Fort Worth, 1,340
- Arlington, 640
- Mansfield, 132
- North Richland Hills, 114
- Bedford, 98
Hurst, 85
White Settlement, 78
Haltom City, 67
Euless, 66
Grapevine, 66
Keller, 64
Rural Tarrant County, 63
Benbrook, 54
Watauga, 48
Azle, 46
Richland Hills, 34
Grand Prairie, 33
Saginaw, 33
Crowley, 32
Southlake, 29
Sansom Park, 28
Forest Hill, 27
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 14
Kennedale, 13
River Oaks, 12
Everman, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Unknown, 6
Edgecliff Village, 5
Pantego, 5
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 3
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
