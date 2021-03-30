Tarrant hospitalizations lowest since October; COVID hospitalizations lowest since June

Tarrant County reported 153 new coronavirus cases and six deaths on Tuesday.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include an Arlington man in his 40s, a North Richland Hills man in his 50s, a Fort Worth man in his 60s, an Arlington man in his 60s, a Fort Worth woman in her 80s, and an Arlington woman in her 90s.

All six had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 250,646 COVID-19 cases, including 3,284 deaths and an estimated 242,147 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients increased by 10 to 169. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 3% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 5% of the 3,290 occupied beds. The 3% of total beds is the lowest rate since it was 3% on June 10. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients increased slightly to 3.63% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy is at 70%, according to county data. That’s the lowest occupancy rate since it was 70% on Oct. 26. Total hospital beds available increased by 274 to 1,437. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 82% from 84% as of Monday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use decreased by 38 to 190. Patients are using 24% of the 790 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 6% as of Saturday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Tarrant County COVID deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through March 30:

Fort Worth, 1,340

Arlington, 640

Mansfield, 132

North Richland Hills, 114

Bedford, 98

Hurst, 85

White Settlement, 78

Haltom City, 67

Euless, 66

Grapevine, 66

Keller, 64

Rural Tarrant County, 63

Benbrook, 54

Watauga, 48

Azle, 46

Richland Hills, 34

Grand Prairie, 33

Saginaw, 33

Crowley, 32

Southlake, 29

Sansom Park, 28

Forest Hill, 27

Lake Worth, 19

Colleyville, 14

Kennedale, 13

River Oaks, 12

Everman, 7

Westworth Village, 7

Blue Mound, 6

Unknown, 6

Edgecliff Village, 5

Pantego, 5

Burleson, 4

Lakeside, 4

Pelican Bay, 3

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code.



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA.


