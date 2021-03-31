Coronavirus
Tarrant reports 7 COVID-19 deaths, including Fort Worth man in his 20s as declines slow
Tarrant County reported 223 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths on Wednesday.
The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 20s, a Sansom Park man in his 70s, a Mansfield woman in her 70s, an Arlington woman in her 80s, two Fort Worth women in their 80s, and an Arlington woman in her 90s.
One of the seven did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has confirmed 250,869 COVID-19 cases, including 3,290 deaths and an estimated 242,519 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by one to 168. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 4% from 3% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 5% of the 3,618 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients increased slightly to 3.69% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 77% from 70%, according to county data. Total hospital beds available decreased by 338 to 1,099. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 84% from 82% as of Tuesday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use increased by seven to 197. Patients are using 24% of the 815 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 6% as of Sunday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Tarrant County COVID deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through March 31:
- Fort Worth, 1,342
- Arlington, 643
- Mansfield, 132
- North Richland Hills, 115
- Bedford, 98
Hurst, 85
White Settlement, 78
Haltom City, 67
Euless, 66
Grapevine, 66
Keller, 64
Rural Tarrant County, 63
Benbrook, 54
Watauga, 48
Azle, 46
Richland Hills, 34
Grand Prairie, 33
Saginaw, 33
Crowley, 32
Southlake, 29
Sansom Park, 28
Forest Hill, 27
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 14
Kennedale, 13
River Oaks, 12
Everman, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Unknown, 6
Edgecliff Village, 5
Pantego, 5
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 3
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
