Tarrant reports 7 COVID-19 deaths, including Fort Worth man in his 20s as declines slow

Tarrant County reported 223 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths on Wednesday.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 20s, a Sansom Park man in his 70s, a Mansfield woman in her 70s, an Arlington woman in her 80s, two Fort Worth women in their 80s, and an Arlington woman in her 90s.

One of the seven did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has confirmed 250,869 COVID-19 cases, including 3,290 deaths and an estimated 242,519 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by one to 168. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 4% from 3% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 5% of the 3,618 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients increased slightly to 3.69% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 77% from 70%, according to county data. Total hospital beds available decreased by 338 to 1,099. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 84% from 82% as of Tuesday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use increased by seven to 197. Patients are using 24% of the 815 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 6% as of Sunday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Tarrant County COVID deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through March 31:

Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.

Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA.

