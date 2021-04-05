Bedford becomes fifth Tarrant County city to surpass 100 COVID-19 deaths

Tarrant County reported 14 coronavirus deaths and 210 new cases on Monday.

County officials hadn’t reported updated COVID-19 data since Thursday because of the Easter holiday. Those numbers are likely to be reported on Tuesday.

Bedford became the fifth Tarrant County city to confirm 100 or more COVID-related deaths. The others are Fort Worth, Arlington, Mansfield, and North Richland Hills.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 40s, an Arlington woman in her 40s, a woman from rural Tarrant County in her 50s, an Arlington man in his 50s, a River Oaks man in his 60s, a Bedford man in his 60s, two Arlington men and a woman in their 60s, an Arlington man in his 70s, a Euless man in his 70s, two Arlington men in their 80s, and a Fort Worth man older than 90.

Two of the 14 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has confirmed 251,316 COVID-19 cases, including 3,314 deaths and an estimated 243,299 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by nine to 149 since Thursday. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 3% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 4% of the 3,578 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients is at 3.38% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy decreased to 71% from 80% according to county data. Total hospital beds available increased by 457 to 1,440. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 84% from 88% as of Sunday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use increased by 11 to 193. Patients are using 25% of the 785 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County was at 7% as of March 30 in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Tarrant County COVID deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through April 5:

Fort Worth, 1,346

Arlington, 652

Mansfield, 133

North Richland Hills, 115

Bedford, 100

Hurst, 86

White Settlement, 78

Euless, 68

Haltom City, 67

Grapevine, 66

Rural Tarrant County, 65

Keller, 64

Benbrook, 54

Watauga, 48

Azle, 46

Richland Hills, 35

Grand Prairie, 33

Saginaw, 33

Crowley, 32

Southlake, 29

Forest Hill, 28

Sansom Park, 28

Lake Worth, 19

Colleyville, 14

Kennedale, 13

River Oaks, 13

Everman, 7

Westworth Village, 7

Blue Mound, 6

Unknown, 6

Edgecliff Village, 5

Pantego, 5

Burleson, 4

Lakeside, 4

Pelican Bay, 3

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

