Tarrant County reports nine COVID-19 deaths, most new cases in 2 weeks on Wednesday
Tarrant County reported nine coronavirus deaths and 242 new cases on Wednesday.
It’s the most single-day new cases reported in the past two weeks.
The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth woman in her 50s, two Arlington women in their 50s, a Fort Worth woman in her 60s, two Fort Worth men and two women in their 70s, and a Benbrook woman in her 70s. All nine had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has confirmed 252,138 COVID-19 cases, including 3,333 deaths and an estimated 244,434 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by six to 153. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 3% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 4% of the 3,679 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalizations rate of total beds has been at 3% since March 31. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients increased slightly to 3.65% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 79% from 74% according to county data. Total hospital beds available decreased by 223 to 956. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 86% from 82% as of Tuesday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use increased by seven to 201. Patients are using 25% of the 814 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 6% as of Sunday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Tarrant County COVID deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through April 7:
- Fort Worth, 1,358
- Arlington, 655
- Mansfield, 133
- North Richland Hills, 115
- Bedford, 100
Hurst, 87
White Settlement, 78
Euless, 69
Haltom City, 67
Grapevine, 66
Rural Tarrant County, 65
Keller, 64
Benbrook, 55
Watauga, 48
Azle, 47
Richland Hills, 35
Grand Prairie, 33
Saginaw, 33
Crowley, 32
Southlake, 29
Forest Hill, 28
Sansom Park, 28
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 14
Kennedale, 13
River Oaks, 13
Everman, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Unknown, 6
Edgecliff Village, 5
Pantego, 5
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 3
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
