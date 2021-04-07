Vaccination efforts, plus Johnson & Johnson doses, headed to AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium will be the next site for the federally supported community vaccination site in Arlington. mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Change is again coming to where and how public agencies vaccinate people in Arlington.

Local, state and federal officials are moving community vaccination efforts to AT&T Stadium, where they will administer doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to those registered through Tarrant County Public Health.

The site will operate seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 900 W. Randol Mill Road, or northwest corner of the stadium.

The Dallas Cowboys stadium was the initial location for vaccination efforts operated by city emergency management in partnership with the state Emergency Management Division, Tarrant County and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The joint operation began at Globe Life Field to accommodate previously scheduled AT&T Stadium events, then moved to Esports Stadium Arlington.

Fire officials have turned their vaccination efforts to the community in recent weeks, to reach communities with lower vaccination rates. More than 200 people received J&J vaccinations from Cornerstone Baptist Church in southeast Arlington in March.

Vaccination is open to everyone 16 years and up in Texas, but AT&T Stadium will accommodate only those who have registered and received an appointment through Tarrant County website.





