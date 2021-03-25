‘It’s a blessing.’ Arlington officials open vaccination efforts in underserved areas

Mark Battle felt relieved Thursday afternoon after he received a dose of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine at Cornerstone Baptist Church in southeast Arlington.

He had been hesitant to get vaccinated after hearing of other people’s side effects and the fact that no company’s dose was a cure-all against COVID. However, he signed up to roll up his sleeve after he received a group chat message alerting him that the church he has attended for a decade would be a temporary vaccination site.

“It’s a blessing, what Cornerstone is doing,” Battle said as he waited in his car in case he experienced any side effects. “It isn’t just about our members; it’s about the community.”

Battle was one of 200 people the Arlington Fire Department expected to vaccinate as part of the agency’s effort to reach communities with lower vaccination rates, including people who may not have the internet access required to register for appointments.

Christina Johnson and her family took advantage of the event to receive the one-shot vaccination instead of the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that are more commonly administered by local, state and federal agencies. Johnson said her doctor recommend she receive the J&J shot.

“I’m very at peace,” Johnson said outside the center. “I have been in my house for a year and I’m very happy.”

The vaccination rate for 76018, the ZIP code where Cornerstone Baptist Church is located, is around 17% — roughly 3% lower than the citywide rate, according to county data. Vaccination rates are lowest in Arlington’s 76010 ZIP code at just over 10%.

Lt. Richard Fegan, fire department spokesperson, said the city will vaccinate people at churches in underserved areas in the next several weeks as officials continue to reach out to communities with lower vaccination rates.

“There really is an obligation, if you see a deficiency somewhere, to do something about it,” Fegan said.

The fire department, which operates the Esports Stadium Arlington vaccination site with help from American Medical Response, state emergency management, U.S. Military personnel and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, is increasing outreach efforts to underserved residents. The department will soon open a center for public health operations to vaccinate those who missed their second-dose appointments. The building will also serve as a base for mobile vaccination efforts.

Officials began administering vaccinations to homebound residents March 18, according to KXAS Channel 5.