Globe Life Field vaccination operations to move to Esports Stadium. What to expect

The bulk of COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Arlington will continue right where they began, at Esports Stadium, as the local, state and federal effort to distribute more vaccine relocates.

Those who have already received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Globe Life Field will receive their second dose at 1200 Ballpark Way beginning Thursday, according to an Arlington Fire Department Facebook post.

The ballpark site opened in late February in partnership with city emergency management, the Federal Emergency Management Agency ,state Division of Emergency Management, Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers. Originally planned for AT&T Stadium, the site opened at Globe Life Field to accommodate for scheduled events at AT&T Stadium.

However, with more potential events planned for AT&T Stadium, Esports Stadium seemed like “the most ideal location,” fire department spokesperson Lt. Richard Fegan said. The change of plans does not necessarily mean AT&T Stadium will not be used in the future.

“Everything is pretty much set up” at Esports Stadium, Fegan said; the site will be made to accommodate military personnel FEMA deployed to help with operations.

The Globe Life Field location will remain open through Wednesday, Fegan said.

Vaccinations from Tarrant County Public Health in Arlington remain open only to those with confirmed appointments during their scheduled time. Those who qualify for the vaccine include those ages 50 and up, front-line health care workers, residents at long-term care-facilities, those over 16 more susceptible to severe illness, and school and child care personnel.