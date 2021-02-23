Arlington’s Globe Life Field, AT&T Stadium to open for COVID vaccinations

Stadiums in Arlington over the next several weeks will open as community vaccination centers in the city’s partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Globe Life Field will open Friday as the newest vaccination hub in the city, then will transition to AT&T Stadium to administer first- and second-dose vaccinations to those registered through Tarrant County Public Health. The site will be open seven days a week and is expected to administer around 21,000 shots per week. Vaccinations remain open only to medical and front-line emergency workers, those 65 and up and 18 and older who are susceptible to severe illness.

To aid in administration, FEMA deployed military personnel from Camp Pendleton, Calif. To operate the site. Around 140 personnel composed of military medical personnel will begin work at Globe Life Field Friday.

Federal and state officials have worked with Arlington’s fire department, American Medical Response, the Rangers and the Cowboys to prepare both stadiums for mass vaccinations.

“This collaboration means that thousands more people in our community will be protected from the virus, further reducing the strain on our local hospitals and allowing for us to return to normalcy more quickly,” Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams said in a press release.

Texas will host three federal sites in Arlington, Fair Park in Dallas and NRG Stadium in Houston.