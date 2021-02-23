Tarrant County Public Health getting COVID-19 fewer vaccines as federal sites open

Tarrant County Public Health is receiving fewer COVID-19 vaccine doses as federally supported sites prepare administer shots.

The state and Biden administration previously announced three vaccination sites supported by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. With the new sites opening, the state has opted to send much of Tarrant County’s allotment elsewhere.

Tarrant County Public Health’s three vaccination hubs were down about 14,000 vaccines, county judge Glen Whitley said. But after talking with the state, Texas Health Resources officials gave the county about 5,000 of their own vaccine to administer this week.

These 5,000 vaccines will allow the county to administer first doses this week, but there is no certainty if the county will receive vaccines in the next two weeks, Whitley said. If they don’t, the hub sites might shut down, creating more wait time for people.

Texas Health, which is a Tarrant County Public Health partner, had its allocation increased by almost 2,000 this week. Whitley said the state increased allocation of vaccines to hospitals and other vaccine providers but left the county’s hub sites out because of the FEMA sites.

With the three sites receiving more than 84,000 doses from FEMA, the state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel recommended sending additional doses to parts of the state that have not received nearly as much vaccine per person, DSHS spokesperson Chris Van Deusen said in an email.

Whitley maintains that this wasn’t the understanding he had with state officials. He was told that the FEMA sites would not affect allocation to the county.

“It is frustrating,” he said. “We’re trying to get more and more vaccines.”

The state allocated doses to 230 counties this week, the most of any week thus far, Van Deusen said.

The three sites are at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Fair Park in Dallas and NRG Stadium in Houston. The Houston site has been allocated 41,210 doses. The North Texas sites are each receiving 21,060 doses.

The Arlington location is set to open by the end of the week, according to a county spokesperson.

Texas Health Resources has been allocated 11,700 doses for the week. An additional eight providers in the county are getting a combined 5,110 doses.

Van Deusen maintained that with the FEMA site doses, Dallas and Tarrant Counties are getting more doses than the week prior — 37,870 in Tarrant compared to 27,950 last week.

Tarrant County Public Health also has doses from last week that were either not used or shipped late by the CDC due to the winter storm, Van Deusen said.

For vaccinations at the federal sites, FEMA will pull from the county’s waiting list to target minority and low income populations .

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.