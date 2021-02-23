Tarrant County reports fewest COVID-19 deaths since early December; cases declining

Tarrant County reported its fewest coronavirus deaths since early December and second fewest new cases since October.

The county reported five COVID-19 deaths and 368 new cases on Tuesday. The last time fewer COVID deaths were reported was on Dec. 6 with two. The 368 new cases are the second fewest since Oct. 12. The county reported 328 cases on Sunday.

The county has reported fewer than 500 new COVID cases the past four days and six of the past seven.

The latest deaths include two Fort Worth men in their 50s, a Saginaw woman in her 80s, an Arlington man older than 90, and a Haltom City woman older than 90. All five had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has confirmed 239,188 COVID-19 cases, including 2,794 deaths and an estimated 215,821 recoveries.

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by seven to 629. That’s the fewest since 628 on Nov. 9. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 13% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 16% of the 3,926 occupied beds. The 13% of total beds is the lowest rate since it was 12% on Nov. 9. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients occupied 11.12% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. It’s the lowest rate since it was 10.88% on Nov. 10.

About 80% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds are occupied, according to county data. There are currently 952 available hospital beds. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 94% as of Monday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use decreased by seven to 300. Patients are using 36% of the 828 ventilators in the county.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County was at 17% as of Saturday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Feb. 23:

Fort Worth, 1,153

Arlington, 550

Mansfield, 107

North Richland Hills, 98

Bedford, 86

White Settlement, 72

Hurst, 63

Keller, 58

Euless, 55

Grapevine, 53





Haltom City, 51

Benbrook, 49

Rural Tarrant County, 46

Azle, 41

Watauga, 37

Richland Hills, 32

Saginaw, 29

Grand Prairie, 28

Crowley, 27

Sansom Park, 26

Forest Hill, 23

Southlake, 22

Lake Worth, 17

Colleyville, 11

Kennedale, 11

Everman, 7

River Oaks, 7

Westworth Village, 7

Unknown, 6

Blue Mound, 5

Pantego, 5

Edgecliff Village, 3

Lakeside, 3

Burleson, 2

Pelican Bay, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

