Tarrant County reports fewest COVID deaths in 5 weeks, fewest new cases since October

Tarrant County reported 10 coronavirus deaths and 328 new cases on Sunday.

It’s the fewest deaths since eight on Jan. 16 and fewest new cases since 318 on Oct. 12.

The latest deaths include a Euless man in his 60s, a Fort Worth man in his 60s, an Arlington woman in her 70s, a Fort Worth woman in her 70s, a Kennedale man in his 70s, two Fort Worth men in their 80s, an Everman woman in her 80s, an Arlington woman in her 80s, and a Euless woman older than 90.

Two of the 10 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.

The county does not report additional COVID data such as hospital capacity and positive test rates on the weekend. Those updates resume Monday.

Tarrant County has confirmed 238,405 COVID-19 cases, including 2,767 deaths and an estimated 213,419 recoveries.

Friday’s previously unreported deaths

The county added 42 previously unreported COVID deaths on Friday, including one from December, 27 from January and 14 from February. The information from the county was received too late to appear in Friday’s COVID update.

The county started adding previously unreported deaths to its COVID-19 database in early January. The reporting delays are caused, in part, because some patients are diagnosed at one location but eventually die at another.

“When this occurs the death may not get reported to the local health department,” the Tarrant County Public Health department said in a news release.

To address the issue, Texas’ Department of State Health Services has started sharing the death certificate information with local health departments where the cause or “other conditions listed indicate COVID-19.”

All 42 deaths had underlying health issues, according to officials.

Arlington, 8



Woman in her 60s



Man in his 60s



Two men in their 70s



Two women in their 80s



Man in his 80s



Man older than 90



Azle, 1



Woman in her 80s



Bedford, 1



Man in his 60s



Everman, 1



Woman in her 40s



Fort Worth, 18



Woman in her 30s



Woman in her 40s



Man in his 40s



Man in his 50s



Three women in their 60s



Woman in her 70s



Four men in their 70s



Man in his 80s



Woman older than 90



Four men older than 90



Grapevine, 1



Man in his 80s



Haltom City, 2



Man in his 60s



Woman in her 70s



Hurst, 2



Woman in her 60s



Man in his 80s



Mansfield, 1



Man in his 80s



North Richland Hills, 2



Man in his 60s



Woman in her 70s



Sansom Park, 1



Man in his 50s



Unincorporated Tarrant County, 2



Woman in her 60s



Woman older than 90



White Settlement, 2



One man in his 50s



One man in his 70s

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

