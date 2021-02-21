Coronavirus

Tarrant County reports fewest COVID deaths in 5 weeks, fewest new cases since October

Tarrant County reported 10 coronavirus deaths and 328 new cases on Sunday.

It’s the fewest deaths since eight on Jan. 16 and fewest new cases since 318 on Oct. 12.

The latest deaths include a Euless man in his 60s, a Fort Worth man in his 60s, an Arlington woman in her 70s, a Fort Worth woman in her 70s, a Kennedale man in his 70s, two Fort Worth men in their 80s, an Everman woman in her 80s, an Arlington woman in her 80s, and a Euless woman older than 90.

Two of the 10 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.

The county does not report additional COVID data such as hospital capacity and positive test rates on the weekend. Those updates resume Monday.

Tarrant County has confirmed 238,405 COVID-19 cases, including 2,767 deaths and an estimated 213,419 recoveries.

Friday’s previously unreported deaths

The county added 42 previously unreported COVID deaths on Friday, including one from December, 27 from January and 14 from February. The information from the county was received too late to appear in Friday’s COVID update.

The county started adding previously unreported deaths to its COVID-19 database in early January. The reporting delays are caused, in part, because some patients are diagnosed at one location but eventually die at another.

“When this occurs the death may not get reported to the local health department,” the Tarrant County Public Health department said in a news release.

To address the issue, Texas’ Department of State Health Services has started sharing the death certificate information with local health departments where the cause or “other conditions listed indicate COVID-19.”

All 42 deaths had underlying health issues, according to officials.

Arlington, 8

Woman in her 60s

Man in his 60s

Two men in their 70s

Two women in their 80s

Man in his 80s

Man older than 90

Azle, 1

Woman in her 80s

Bedford, 1

Man in his 60s

Everman, 1

Woman in her 40s

Fort Worth, 18

Woman in her 30s

Woman in her 40s

Man in his 40s

Man in his 50s

Three women in their 60s

Woman in her 70s

Four men in their 70s

Man in his 80s

Woman older than 90

Four men older than 90

Grapevine, 1

Man in his 80s

Haltom City, 2

Man in his 60s

Woman in her 70s

Hurst, 2

Woman in her 60s

Man in his 80s

Mansfield, 1

Man in his 80s

North Richland Hills, 2

Man in his 60s

Woman in her 70s

Sansom Park, 1

Man in his 50s

Unincorporated Tarrant County, 2

Woman in her 60s

Woman older than 90

White Settlement, 2

One man in his 50s

One man in his 70s

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths

Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Texas COVID-19 cases over time

Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.

Flourish Studio Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County hospital capacity

Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Flourish Studio Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity

Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
