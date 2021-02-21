Coronavirus
Tarrant County reports fewest COVID deaths in 5 weeks, fewest new cases since October
Tarrant County reported 10 coronavirus deaths and 328 new cases on Sunday.
It’s the fewest deaths since eight on Jan. 16 and fewest new cases since 318 on Oct. 12.
The latest deaths include a Euless man in his 60s, a Fort Worth man in his 60s, an Arlington woman in her 70s, a Fort Worth woman in her 70s, a Kennedale man in his 70s, two Fort Worth men in their 80s, an Everman woman in her 80s, an Arlington woman in her 80s, and a Euless woman older than 90.
Two of the 10 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.
The county does not report additional COVID data such as hospital capacity and positive test rates on the weekend. Those updates resume Monday.
Tarrant County has confirmed 238,405 COVID-19 cases, including 2,767 deaths and an estimated 213,419 recoveries.
Friday’s previously unreported deaths
The county added 42 previously unreported COVID deaths on Friday, including one from December, 27 from January and 14 from February. The information from the county was received too late to appear in Friday’s COVID update.
The county started adding previously unreported deaths to its COVID-19 database in early January. The reporting delays are caused, in part, because some patients are diagnosed at one location but eventually die at another.
“When this occurs the death may not get reported to the local health department,” the Tarrant County Public Health department said in a news release.
To address the issue, Texas’ Department of State Health Services has started sharing the death certificate information with local health departments where the cause or “other conditions listed indicate COVID-19.”
All 42 deaths had underlying health issues, according to officials.
Arlington, 8
Woman in her 60s
Man in his 60s
Two men in their 70s
Two women in their 80s
Man in his 80s
Man older than 90
Azle, 1
Woman in her 80s
Bedford, 1
Man in his 60s
Everman, 1
Woman in her 40s
Fort Worth, 18
Woman in her 30s
Woman in her 40s
Man in his 40s
Man in his 50s
Three women in their 60s
Woman in her 70s
Four men in their 70s
Man in his 80s
Woman older than 90
Four men older than 90
Grapevine, 1
Man in his 80s
Haltom City, 2
Man in his 60s
Woman in her 70s
Hurst, 2
Woman in her 60s
Man in his 80s
Mansfield, 1
Man in his 80s
North Richland Hills, 2
Man in his 60s
Woman in her 70s
Sansom Park, 1
Man in his 50s
Unincorporated Tarrant County, 2
Woman in her 60s
Woman older than 90
White Settlement, 2
One man in his 50s
One man in his 70s
Comments