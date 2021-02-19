Coronavirus
Tarrant County reports fewer than a thousand new COVID cases for sixth consecutive day
Tarrant County reported 765 new coronavirus cases on Friday.
The county had not released COVID-19 deaths as of 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The county has confirmed 237,676 COVID-19 cases, including 2,731 deaths and an estimated 210,116 recoveries.
Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by three to 741 as of Thursday. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 15% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 19% of the 3,922 occupied beds. The 15% of total beds is the lowest since Nov. 21. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients occupied 13.25% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. It’s the eighth consecutive day the rate has been below Gov. Greg Abbott’s 15% threshold, meaning business capacity can be increased and bars can reopen.
About 81% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds are occupied, according to county data. There are currently 920 available hospital beds. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.
Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 95% as of Thursday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use decreased by eight to 329 as of Thursday. Patients are using 36% of the 902 ventilators in the county.
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County was at 17% as of Tuesday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Feb. 19:
- Fort Worth, 1,131
- Arlington, 538
- Mansfield, 104
- North Richland Hills, 97
- Bedford, 84
- White Settlement, 70
- Hurst, 63
- Keller, 57
- Euless, 52
- Grapevine, 52
Benbrook, 47
Haltom City, 47
Rural Tarrant County, 44
Azle, 41
Watauga, 35
Richland Hills, 32
Grand Prairie, 28
Saginaw, 28
Crowley, 27
Sansom Park, 26
Forest Hill, 23
Southlake, 22
Lake Worth, 17
Colleyville, 10
Kennedale, 9
River Oaks, 7
Everman, 6
Unknown, 6
Westworth Village, 6
Blue Mound, 5
Pantego, 5
Edgecliff Village, 3
Lakeside, 3
Burleson, 2
Pelican Bay, 2
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
