Coronavirus

Tarrant County reports fewer than a thousand new COVID cases for sixth consecutive day

Tarrant County reported 765 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

The county had not released COVID-19 deaths as of 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The county has confirmed 237,676 COVID-19 cases, including 2,731 deaths and an estimated 210,116 recoveries.

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by three to 741 as of Thursday. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 15% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 19% of the 3,922 occupied beds. The 15% of total beds is the lowest since Nov. 21. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients occupied 13.25% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. It’s the eighth consecutive day the rate has been below Gov. Greg Abbott’s 15% threshold, meaning business capacity can be increased and bars can reopen.

About 81% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds are occupied, according to county data. There are currently 920 available hospital beds. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 95% as of Thursday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use decreased by eight to 329 as of Thursday. Patients are using 36% of the 902 ventilators in the county.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County was at 17% as of Tuesday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Feb. 19:

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths

Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Texas COVID-19 cases over time

Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.

Flourish Studio Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County hospital capacity

Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Flourish Studio Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity

Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
