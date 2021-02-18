Tarrant County reports 18 COVID deaths, fewest new cases since October

Tarrant County reported 18 coronavirus deaths and 450 new cases on Thursday.

The 450 cases reported Thursday are the fewest reported since 437 were reported on Oct. 27.

The county has confirmed 236,911 COVID-19 cases, including 2,689 deaths and an estimated 206,357 recoveries.

The latest deaths include a Haltom City man in his 40s, a Benbrook man in his 40s, a Grand Prairie man in his 40s, an Arlington man in his 50s, two Fort Worth women in their 50s, two Arlington men in their 60s, a Pelican Bay man in his 70s, an Arlington woman in her 70s, two Fort Worth men and a woman in their 70s, a Kennedale man in his 80s, a Benbrook woman in her 80s, an Arlington man and a woman in their 80s, and an Arlington man older than 90.

Two of the 18 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.

The county also reported 18 COVID deaths and 497 new cases on Wednesday. Those deaths included a Fort Worth man and woman in their 40s, a Fort Worth man in his 50s, two Fort Worth men and a woman in their 60s, a man from rural Tarrant County in his 60s, a Saginaw man in his 70s, a Bedford woman in her 70s, two White Settlement women and a man in their 70s, a Southlake man in his 80s, a Fort Worth man in his 80s, a Richland Hills woman in her 80s, a Mansfield man in his 80s, and two Fort Worth men older than 90. All 18 had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

The county did not report COVID data on Monday and Tuesday because of the weather and power issues that have struck the area.

Hospitalized COVID patients were at 744 as of Wednesday. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 16% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 19% of the 3,856 occupied beds. The 16% of total beds is the lowest since Dec. 4. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients was at 13.38% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. It’s the seventh consecutive day the rate has been below Gov. Greg Abbott’s 15% threshold, meaning business capacity can be increased and bars can reopen.

About 85% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds are occupied, according to county data. There are currently 671 available hospital beds. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 96% as of Wednesday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use was at 337 as of Wednesday. Patients are using 38% of the 883 ventilators in the county.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County was at 16% as of Monday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Feb. 18:

Fort Worth, 1,113

Arlington, 530

Mansfield, 103

North Richland Hills, 95

Bedford, 83

White Settlement, 68

Hurst, 61

Keller, 57

Euless, 52

Grapevine, 51





Benbrook, 47

Haltom City, 45

Rural Tarrant County, 41

Azle, 40

Watauga, 35

Richland Hills, 32

Grand Prairie, 28

Saginaw, 28

Crowley, 27

Sansom Park, 25

Forest Hill, 23

Southlake, 22

Lake Worth, 17

Colleyville, 10

Kennedale, 9

River Oaks, 7

Unknown, 6

Westworth Village, 6

Blue Mound, 5

Everman, 5

Pantego, 5

Edgecliff Village, 3

Lakeside, 3

Burleson, 2

Pelican Bay, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

