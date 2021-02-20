Coronavirus
Tarrant County public health authorities report 401 new coronavirus cases, 26 deaths
Public health authorities on Saturday reported the deaths of 26 people caused by COVID-19 and 401 new coronavirus cases in Tarrant County.
The authorities have reported a total of 238,077 COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County that have included 2,757 deaths and an estimated 211,905 recoveries.
The people whose deaths that Tarrant County Public Health reported on Saturday were:
One person older than 90: a woman from Bedford.
Five people in their 80s: a man from Kennedale, a man and a woman from Fort Worth, a man from Westworth Village and a man from Benbrook.
Eight people in their 70s: three men from Arlington, two men and a woman from Fort Worth, a woman from Grapevine and a woman from Bedford.
Seven people in their 60s: two men and a woman from Fort Worth, a man from Haltom City, two men from Arlington and a man from Mansfield.
Three people in their 50s: a woman from Fort Worth, a man from Mansfield and a man from unincorporated Tarrant County.
Two people in their 40s: a woman from Haltom City and a man from Arlington.
Each had underlying health conditions, the public health department said.
