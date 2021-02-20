Coronavirus

Tarrant County public health authorities report 401 new coronavirus cases, 26 deaths

Public health authorities on Saturday reported the deaths of 26 people caused by COVID-19 and 401 new coronavirus cases in Tarrant County.

The authorities have reported a total of 238,077 COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County that have included 2,757 deaths and an estimated 211,905 recoveries.

The people whose deaths that Tarrant County Public Health reported on Saturday were:

One person older than 90: a woman from Bedford.

Five people in their 80s: a man from Kennedale, a man and a woman from Fort Worth, a man from Westworth Village and a man from Benbrook.

Eight people in their 70s: three men from Arlington, two men and a woman from Fort Worth, a woman from Grapevine and a woman from Bedford.

Seven people in their 60s: two men and a woman from Fort Worth, a man from Haltom City, two men from Arlington and a man from Mansfield.

Three people in their 50s: a woman from Fort Worth, a man from Mansfield and a man from unincorporated Tarrant County.

Two people in their 40s: a woman from Haltom City and a man from Arlington.

Each had underlying health conditions, the public health department said.

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service