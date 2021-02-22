Tarrant County reports fewest COVID-19 hospitalizations since November; 22 more deaths

Tarrant County reported 22 coronavirus deaths and 415 new cases on Monday.

The latest deaths include two Fort Worth men in their 40s, a Fort Worth woman in her 60s, a man from rural Tarrant County in his 70s, a Haltom City man in his 70s, a Euless man in his 70s, a Colleyville man in his 70s, an Arlington man in his 70s, a Fort Worth man and woman in their 70s, a White Settlement woman in her 80s, a Watauga man and woman in their 80s, a Mansfield woman in her 80s, two Fort Worth men in their 80s, an Arlington man in his 80s, a Keller woman older than 90, a Benbrook woman older than 90, a North Richland Hills man older than 90, a Fort Worth man older than 90, and an Arlington woman older than 90.

One of the 22 did not have any underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 238,880 COVID-19 cases, including 2,789 deaths and an estimated 214,702 recoveries.

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 105 to 636 from Friday. That’s the fewest since 628 on Nov. 9. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 14% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 17% of the 3,658 occupied beds. The 14% of total beds is the lowest rate since it was 13% on Nov. 13. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients occupied 11.73% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. It’s the lowest rate since it was 10.88% on Nov. 10.

About 80% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds are occupied, according to county data. There are currently 931 available hospital beds. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 92% as of Sunday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use decreased by 22 to 307. Patients are using 39% of the 778 ventilators in the county.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County was at 17% as of Friday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Feb. 22:

Fort Worth, 1,152

Arlington, 549

Mansfield, 107

North Richland Hills, 98

Bedford, 86

White Settlement, 71

Hurst, 63

Keller, 58

Euless, 55

Grapevine, 53





Haltom City, 50

Benbrook, 49

Rural Tarrant County, 46

Azle, 41

Watauga, 37

Richland Hills, 32

Grand Prairie, 28

Saginaw, 28

Crowley, 27

Sansom Park, 26

Forest Hill, 23

Southlake, 22

Lake Worth, 17

Colleyville, 11

Kennedale, 11

Everman, 7

River Oaks, 7

Westworth Village, 7

Unknown, 6

Blue Mound, 5

Pantego, 5

Edgecliff Village, 3

Lakeside, 3

Burleson, 2

Pelican Bay, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

