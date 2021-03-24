Coronavirus

Texas will open COVID vaccine to all. Register at these sign-up events in Fort Worth

With Texas set to open the COVID-19 vaccine to all adults beginning Monday, Tarrant County and community leaders are hosting a slew of vaccine registration events for the next two months, all in Fort Worth.

For the last couple of months, the county has urged everyone to sign up for the vaccine in anticipation of the vaccine being available to all. Officials also want to have enough people in line for whenever state officials give the county an increase in doses.

The county has 13 vaccination sites between public health and its partners, some of which aren’t operating full-time because of the limited supply.

Commissioner Roy Charles Brooks said in a statement that it is imperative that all eligible residents register.

“Now that vaccines are open to all adults, we must do whatever we can to get Tarrant County residents registered,” Brooks said. “These events give us another opportunity to go out into our community and reach those who may have been overlooked or need help signing up.”

Here is the list of registration events:

People can also register on the county’s website or by calling 817-248-6299.

