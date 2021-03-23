Texas will open COVID vaccine to all adults. In Tarrant, getting it might not be so fast

State officials announced Tuesday that all adults will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday. But because of limited supply, that doesn’t mean anyone who wants a vaccine in Tarrant County will immediately get one.

“We will never have a site that is just basically, ‘Y’all come,’” County Judge Glen Whitley said.

About 42,000 eligible registrants in Tarrant County are waiting for appointments, which should come in the next several weeks. On Monday, the county will add 102,000 who had not yet qualified for the vaccine and expect more to sign up now that all adults are eligible.

How long it will take to receive an appointment depends on how many doses the state receives. The state is expecting an increase, but county officials do not know what that means for Tarrant County. Whitley is asking for residents to register through the county and wherever else they can. The judge wants the county to have as many registrants as possible because he expects an influx of vaccines.

The county has 13 vaccination sites between public health and its partners, some of which aren’t operating full-time because of the limited supply. Tarrant County Public Health received 18,190 doses this week, an increase of 8,190 from its previous high of about 10,000 doses.

Those who registered early will be one of the first to receive an appointment.

“We’re very excited that finally, everybody’s eligible to receive the vaccine,” Taneja said.

Outside of people older than 80, an appointment is required to receive a vaccine. County officials urge people to sign up and not just show up in hopes of getting a dose.

In Tarrant County, registration is available on the county’s website or by calling 817-248-6299. People are also encouraged to check with pharmacies such as CVS, Walmart and other providers to get on a list as soon as possible, Whitley said.