Texas to open COVID-19 vaccinations to all adults. Here’s what you need to know.

All adults will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Texas beginning Monday, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced Tuesday.

The department said it expects vaccine supplies to increase next week.

In Tarrant County, registration is available on the county’s website or by calling 817-248-6299.

“We are closing in on 10 million doses administered in Texas, and we want to keep up the momentum as the vaccine supply increases,” Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and the chairperson of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel, said in a statement. “As eligibility opens up, we are asking providers to continue to prioritize people who are the most at risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death — such as older adults.”

The department has told providers to prioritize people 80 or older and to accommodate anyone in that age group who shows up for a vaccination — even if they don’t have an appointment — by moving them to the front of the line.

Also next week, the state will launch a website to allow people to register for a shot. Additional providers are listed at the DSHS vaccine information page at dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine.

Texas has administered more than 9.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 3 million fully vaccinated.