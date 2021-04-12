Mansfield store evacuated due to suspicious device, police say

A store in Mansfield was evacuated Monday evening due to a suspicious device, Mansfield police said.

The Best Buy at 2041 U.S. 287 Frontage Road shut down at about 7:30 p.m. due to the suspicious device, Mansfield police said on Twitter. Police specified the evacuation was not due to an active shooter.

Mansfield police remained at the scene at about 8 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

