Father, trying to break up fight, shot by stepson in north Fort Worth, police say

A father was trying to break up a fight between his son and stepson in far north Fort Worth on Tuesday morning when the stepson shot him in the pelvis, police said.

The father’s condition isn’t known at this time, the department said in a statement.

The stepson, who’s a juvenile, is in custody. His name wasn’t released because of his age.

Police were dispatched to a reported shooting in the 14100 block of Silkwood Drive a few minutes before 8 a.m., according to a police call log. The caller stated someone was shot, the call log shows.

Officers determined the two stepbrothers had gotten into an altercation, police said. As the father was trying to break up the scuffle, police said, his stepson shot him a single time, hitting him in the pelvis.

He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, police said.

Gun violence detectives are investigating the incident.