Woman, 19, dies after being struck by car backing out of parking space in Grand Prairie

Grand Prairie police said a 19-year-old woman died after being struck by a car backing out of a parking space on April 8. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 19-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle around 5:30 p.m. April 8 in Grand Prairie while standing outside a business, according to police.

The driver of a 2014 Toyota Camry, a 50-year-old Irving man, was backing out of a parking space at the 2300 block of Oak Lane when the vehicle accelerated out of control.

The vehicle struck Diana Ximena Sandoval-Flores, 19, and another woman. They were both transported to an area trauma center where Sandoval-Flores died and the other woman was treated and released.

The incident is still under investigation, according to police.