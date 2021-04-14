Crime

Irving high school locked down as principal learns of handgun in bathroom, police say

The principal of an Irving high school locked down the campus on Wednesday afternoon after learning of a report that a student had displayed a handgun in a school bathroom, police said.

It was not clear whether a gun was found, a police spokesman said. Officers were searching MacArthur High School Wednesday evening.

Students and teachers were taken in buses to Travis Middle School at 1600 Finley Road and dismissed from there.

The principal learned of the gun report about 3:15 p.m., said Officer Robert Reeves, an Irving police spokesman. The way in which the gun was displayed was not clear.

No one was shot.

Authorities detained three boys seen on a hall video surveillance camera recording leaving the bathroom, Reeves said.

