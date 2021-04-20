Driver struck 3 pedestrians on I-30 in Fort Worth, killing 1, then fled, police say

Fort Worth police are trying to identify the driver who hit three pedestrians on I-30 early Thursday, killing one of them, and continued on without stopping.

Ashlan Denee Martin, a 25-year-old from Fort Worth, was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as the woman killed in the crash. The other two people who were struck — a woman and a man — were injured, police said. The department didn’t describe how serious their injuries were.

The man and the woman had stopped around 3 a.m. Thursday on I-30 near Forest Park Boulevard to help the victims of an earlier crash, according to Officer Daniel Segura, a police spokesman. An oncoming car then struck them, as well as Martin, Segura said in an email on Tuesday.

It doesn’t appear the other two victims knew Martin, Segura said. He couldn’t immediately provide details of the first crash, or confirm if Martin was involved.

Police initially reported on Thursday that they thought a couple had been involved in an argument in a vehicle before they crashed on the highway and that a woman had been struck after getting out of the car.

The department on Thursday had stated all involved parties remained on the scene, indicating it wasn’t a hit-and-run.

But in a news release on Tuesday, police announced that a driver actually struck three people in the eastbound lanes of I-30, killing Martin. The individual was driving a black or silver van or SUV.

The department is asking anyone with information to call 817-392-4892.

Segura acknowledged on Tuesday, “It took detectives time to interview and get statements” in order to get a clearer picture of what happened.

“The investigation revealed more specific details,” he said.

The caller on Thursday had stated there was a woman lying in the right lane, Segura said, and a witness stopped and tried to help. He was kneeling by the woman when another car stopped, Segura said.

Several people wound up helping, “so it took talking to everyone on scene to figure out their involvement,” according to Segura.