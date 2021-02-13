Sixth victim in deadly 133-vehicle pileup crash in Fort Worth identified on Saturday

The sixth victim in Thursday’s deadly 133-vehicle pileup near downtown Fort Worth was identified on Saturday.

Tamara Fatima Mendoza Querales, 46, died in the crash that occurred on I-35W a little before 6:30 a.m. Thursday when a long of line of cars, 18-wheelers and pick-up trucks were unable to stop on the icy roadway and careened into each other. Her cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. She died in her vehicle.

The medical examiner, as of Saturday, hadn’t reported what time she died, or where she was from.

She was one of six people to die in the crash that also left 65 people with injuries and sent 36 people to hospitals, authorities said. The medical examiner released five identities throughout Friday: Tiffany Louann Gerred, 34, of Northlake; Aaron Luke Watson, 45, of Fort Worth; Christopher Ray Vardy, 49, of Boyd; William Darrell Williams, 54, of Pahoa, Hawaii; and Michael Henry Wells, 47, of Justin.

The victims include a Tarrant County family court clerk, a leader at First United Methodist in Fort Worth and a managing partner for Jason’s Deli with a singing voice like Garth Brooks. GoFundMe pages and other fundraisers have been set up to help families.

The City of Fort Worth was collecting cards and letters on Saturday to go to first responders and residents impacted by the crash. People were encouraged to drop off items between noon and 5 p.m. Saturday inside the main entrance of the Southwest Regional Library at 4001 Library Lane.

Two Texas lawmakers are calling for an investigation into pileup crash and the condition of the roads at the time.