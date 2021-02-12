Another Texas leader joins the call for investigation into Fort Worth’s icy I35 wreck.

The chairman of the Texas House Transportation committee is calling for an investigation into Thursday’s deadly pileup in Fort Worth.

Rep. Terry Canales, D-Edinburg, said North Texas lawmakers have raised concerns that the corridor of I-35W where the wreck occurred may not have been properly treated for ice ahead of the chain-reaction accident that involved more than 130 vehicles and killed six people.

“If this is true, regardless if it is the responsibility of a private entity to treat the North Tarrant Express, it is wholly unacceptable, and I’m calling on the Texas Department of Transportation and the Texas Department of Public Safety to conduct a complete investigation into the circumstances surrounding Thursday morning’s traffic disaster and to support the ongoing investigations of the (National Transportation Safety Board),” Canales said in a prepared statement Friday.

A spokesperson North Tarrant Express Mobility Partners, which oversees the toll road, said Thursday said the road was being treated prior to the wreck.

“NTE & NTE35W maintenance crews started pre-treating the corridors on Tuesday morning in anticipation of inclement weather, and have been treating continuously as they monitor the roadway,” said spokesperson Robert Hinkle. “We will continue treating the highways through the weekend and into next week, as long as the storm is active.”

North Texas lawmakers are seeking documentation that the roads were treated.

“This horrific tragedy warrants full investigation at the local, state and federal levels, and I have personally directed the NTE to produce documentation on weather treatments, which I have yet to see,” Sen. Kelly Hancock said in a prepared statement Friday. “Texans deserve all the facts and they must be brought to light swiftly.”