Fort Worth first responders talk about aftermath of crash that killed 5 on icy I-35W

At least five people were killed and dozens were injured after a crash on I-35W near downtown Fort Worth early Thursday morning led to a massive pile-up of vehicles, officials said.

Officials with the Fort Worth Fire Department, police department and MedStar had a mid-morning press conference at the scene to provide an update on response to the accident.

In the press conference from I-35W around 10:20 a.m., Fort Worth police spokesman Daniel Segura said the scene remained active and drivers should avoid the area. First responders, including firefighters and MedStar medics, were continuing to make sure all victims on the highway had been attended to.

“I would like to ask everyone please keep in your prayers the family members of the loved ones who have lost their lives in this tragic accident,” he said.

Authorities confirmed five people were pronounced dead on the scene.

Around 100 vehicles were a part of the roughly mile-long wreckage in the southbound lanes of the highway, which were icy and slick due to overnight freezing rain, authorities said. A video taken by a passing motorist around 6:20 a.m. shows several vehicles, unable to come to a stop, crashing into each other with loud thuds.