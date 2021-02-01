Man, 94, dies in hospital after being pulled from Fort Worth house fire Saturday

A 94-year-old man died Saturday shortly after firefighters pulled him from a Fort Worth house fire.

A 94-year-old man is dead after firefighters pulled him out of a house fire Saturday night, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Website.

Jimmie Harrison died in the emergency room shortly after firefighters responded to a house fire call at the 1400 block of East Baltimore Avenue.

Firefighters arrived Saturday around 8 p.m. at the scene to find heavy smoke and fire from the one-story home, according to Fort Worth Fire Department Engineer Mike Drivdahl.

The firefighters immediately began fighting the blaze and started search and rescue, pulling the unconscious Harrison from the building and transporting him to John Peter Smith Hospital where he died.

The fire was contained within 15 minutes of firefighters’ arrival, Drivdahl said. The department is investigating the cause of the fire.