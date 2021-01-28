Pedestrian killed by vehicle Wednesday in Arlington while walking in street

Police do not expect the driver who stuck a pedestrian Wednesday night to face any charges. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A pedestrian was killed around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Arlington when he was struck by a pickup truck while both were traveling southbound on Forest Edge Drive, according to a news release from police.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man who died as Charles Louis Wolf Jr., 35, of Arlington.

Arlington police said Wolf was wearing dark clothing and was walking in the street near the 1200 block of Forrest Edge Drive when a Ford Ranger traveling in the same direction hit him. The driver of the truck called 911 immediately and remained on scene, according to the release.

The driver told police he could not see the man walking until it was too late. The incident occurred about 30 minutes after sunset. Police said they do not believe the driver was speeding or impaired and said he is not expected to face any criminal charges.